Latest updates of Charlotte’s Customs and Border Protection operation

CHARLOTTE — The commander for Operation Charlotte’s Web said they made 81 arrests Saturday.

We’re told there were dozens more Sunday, but we’re still waiting to learn exactly how many.

The Department of Homeland Security said Border Patrol is here because North Carolina has released 1,400 criminals who are in the country illegally, instead of holding them in custody.

On day two, Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino was spotted in a video outside a Charlotte grocery store where agents took a handcuffed man into custody.

Bovino posted on X a video of the Charlotte operation using the song “Raise Up” by rapper Petey Pablo, who is a native of Greenville, North Carolina.

The post is captioned with the quote, “Wherever the wind takes us. High, low, near, far, east, west, north, south. We take to the breeze, we go as we please.”

That quote is taken from the popular children’s novel “Charlotte’s Web”, which is also the name of the Customs and Border Protection operation playing out right now in Charlotte.

Bovino also posted regular updates and replies about the operation to X, including photos of people he said have been arrested in Charlotte. Like a man Bovino said is from Mexico.

He said the man was “deported four times, strolls back to Charlotte, then racks up a hit and run and a DUI/DWI? It’s time to go back home.”

There’s another man Bovino said is from Honduras and was ordered to be removed by an immigration judge on April 30 of this year. Bovino added, “guess he didn’t get the word, so we let him know, that he’s got to go.”

There’s a woman who Bonvino said was arrested on felony larceny charges, who also had a warrant for failure to appear.

Saturday we told you about Willy Aceituno, who said he was detained twice by Border Patrol agents and that they also broke out the window of his truck.

Homeland Security responded on X saying Aceituno refused lawful commands and had to be removed from his vehicle before they said he admitted to trying to district officers so that others could evade the law.

DHS warned that American citizens should never help criminals evade officers.

