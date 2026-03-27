Launch Entertainment targets Charlotte for first local venue by 2027

CHARLOTTE — Launch Entertainment, an indoor family‑entertainment brand, is eyeing Charlotte for its first local venue by 2027.

The company is in talks with potential franchisees and hopes to open within the next 12 to 18 months, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

Charlotte’s rapid population growth, strong family demographics, and high household incomes make it a prime target, with room for three to five locations across suburbs like Huntersville, Lake Norman, Ballantyne, Fort Mill, Matthews, Indian Trail, and Concord.

The Rhode Island‑based company has evolved beyond trampoline parks, now offering customizable attractions such as bowling, zip lines, laser tag, VR experiences, arcades, and challenge courses.

Its Krave café concept, featuring pizza, sandwiches, wings, salads, and bar service, has boosted visit frequency and time spent in the parks. About 35% of business comes from corporate and social events.

Launch currently has 50 locations open or in development, including Raleigh and Asheville, and is focused entirely on franchise expansion.

Opening a unit costs between $3.5 million and $6.5 million, with average annual revenue around $3.5 million for full entertainment centers.

The company typically targets 25,000 to 35,000 square‑foot second‑generation retail spaces in high‑visibility corridors near major retailers.

The biggest challenge in Charlotte, they say, is patience, waiting for the right real estate opportunity.

VIDEO: Tepper Sports proposes 4,400-seat indoor venue in Uptown

Tepper Sports proposes 4,400-seat indoor venue in Uptown

©2026 Cox Media Group