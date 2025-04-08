Law enforcement heroes honored in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Law enforcement officers from across North Carolina gathered Tuesday at the Williamson Chapel in Mooresville for a celebration of law enforcement heroes.

The North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police and North Carolina Concerns of Police Survivors held the event.

Eight fallen officers from across North Carolina are being honored Tuesday.

PREVIOUS:

They include Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Joshua Eyer, U.S. Marshal Tommy Weeks, and task force Officers Sam Poloche and Alden Elliot who were killed in April 2024 in Charlotte while serving a warrant.

VIDEO: Deadly standoff turned neighborhood into warzone, residents say

Deadly standoff turned neighborhood into warzone, residents say

















©2025 Cox Media Group