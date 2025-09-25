Local

Lawmakers urged to pass Medicaid funding as cuts loom

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh
RALEIGH — Health officials warned they would have to start making those cuts, if lawmakers don’t pass funding for Medicaid by next week.

The Department of Health asked for $819 million but only $600 million has been supplied.

Stein, on Thursday, urged lawmakers to act, but the state Senate and House have dueling bills.

The sticking point is whether a Medicaid package should include funding for other health-related projects.

