Leader of drug-trafficking ring in South Carolina sentenced to prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sean Demetrius Goins, the leader of a drug trafficking ring in South Carolina, has been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl.

Goins, 54, of Rock Hill, was found guilty of selling fentanyl or possessing it with the intent to sell on eight occasions. His drug trafficking organization operated from Rock Hill to Columbia.

During Goins’ arrest in May 2023, federal agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration discovered four firearms, ammunition, two-kilogram presses, 1,365 grams of fentanyl, and 494 grams of cocaine.

Two of the firearms found were reported as stolen.

Goins was held responsible for a total of 11,475 grams of fentanyl, 495 grams of cocaine, and 29 grams of a fentanyl analogue.

Goins had previous convictions, including a 20-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

He also had a prior felony conviction from 2020 for assault with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and habitual offender.

United States District Judge Sherri Lydon sentenced Goins to more than 20 years of imprisonment, followed by an eight-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

Goins’ sentencing marks a significant step in addressing drug trafficking in South Carolina, with federal authorities continuing to crack down on illegal drug distribution networks.

