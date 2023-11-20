Lenoir indoor flea market severely damaged following wood stove fire

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters in Caldwell County fought a large fire inside an indoor building on Monday morning.

Officials said everyone made it out of the building safely; however, much of the inside of the building was destroyed.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that the fire possibly started near a wood stove.

Cell phone video captured the fire beginning around 6:30 a.m. along Creekway Drive in Lenoir. It took nearly three dozen firefighters to get it under control.

The owner of the flea market said it has been around for more than 20 years, and some of the people living inside the market also had their own businesses there.

Those businesses included appliances, furniture, and pottery.

An apartment building was attached to the flea market, where Eddie Coffey lived with his dog.

Coffey said he had no idea the flea market was on fire until someone started banging on his door.

“I got up and got my dog and my guitar, and I got outta there,” Coffey explained.

Firefighters told Channel 9 that there was so much stuff inside the building that they had to attack the fire from the outside to prevent someone from being hurt.

