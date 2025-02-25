Lenoir man sentenced to 14 years in prison for child sexual abuse material

LENIOR, N.C. — A Lenoir man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for possession and access with intent to view child sexual abuse material while on federal supervised release.

Joshua Lynn Cook, 40, was also ordered to register as a sex offender and pay $17,000 in special assessments under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018. The sentence reflects the severity of his crimes, which he committed while under federal supervision for a prior conviction.

“Despite prior convictions and strict court supervision, Cook broke the law once again and revictimized children by accessing and possessing horrific material depicting their sexual abuse,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Lawrence J. Cameron.

“This federal prison sentence reinforces the message; the FBI and our partners will not tolerate the victimization of children,” said Robert M. DeWitt, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Charlotte Division.

According to court documents, Cook was on federal supervised release for a 2016 conviction related to child sexual abuse material. He violated his supervision terms by possessing an unauthorized phone, which he used to access illegal content shortly after his release from prison.

The FBI’s forensic examination of the seized phone and SD card revealed images and videos of child sexual abuse material, including depictions involving toddlers.

Cook will remain in federal custody until he is transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, where he will serve his sentence for the possession and access with intent to view child sexual abuse material.

