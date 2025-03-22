LENOIR, N.C. — The City of Lenoir Police Department introduced four K9 deputies to the city council and assigned the first K9 team to a local high school this past week.

Three K9s were welcomed to the force during Tuesday night’s city council meeting: Genghis, Cezar and Mia.

Canine Genghis’s handler is School Resource Officer Cesar Rubio. SRO Rubio has been with the department for six years.

Genghis is three years old. His job is to boost safety at Hibriten High School, according to the police department.

He trained in the Netherlands to provide proactive safety measures. Genghis is trained in detection, searches and tracking. He is not trained in bite apprehension, according to the City of Lenoir.

0 of 9 Lenoir Police welcome new K9, assign first K9 team to local high school SRO Cesar Rubio and K9 Genghis (City of Lenoir) Lenoir Police welcome new K9, assign first K9 team to local high school K9 Genghis (City of Lenoir) Lenoir Police welcome new K9, assign first K9 team to local high school Officer Logan Barrett and K9 Atos (City of Lenoir) Lenoir Police welcome new K9, assign first K9 team to local high school K9 Atos (City of Lenoir) Lenoir Police welcome new K9, assign first K9 team to local high school Corporal Herbert Reid and K9 Cezar (City of Lenoir) Lenoir Police welcome new K9, assign first K9 team to local high school K9 Cezar (City of Lenoir) Lenoir Police welcome new K9, assign first K9 team to local high school Officer Chase Miller and K9 Mia (City of Lenoir) Lenoir Police welcome new K9, assign first K9 team to local high school K9 Mia (City of Lenoir)

Police said that Genghis is very friendly and approachable. The goal is for Genghis to help foster positive community relationships and help students learn about the importance of K9 units, according to the police department.

Students and teachers got the chance to introduce themselves to Genghis this previous week. Staff met Genghis on Tuesday and on Thursday, Genghis toured the school building, visiting classrooms while SRO Rubio explained their role at the school.

“Having a K9 team at Hibriten will help us build trust between officers, students, and staff,” Police Major Andy Wilson said. “Genghis is trained solely in detection, searches, and tracking. He is not a bite or apprehension dog.”

Canine Cezar is a two-year-old Belgian Shephard who is also from the Netherlands. He works alongside his handler Corporal Herbert Reid. Cpl. Reid has been with the department for four years.

Canine Mia is a three-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer from Germany. She works alongside her handler Officer Logan Barrett, who has been with the department for two and a half years.

The new K9 units were joined by an existing K9 team consisting of Atos and his handler, Patrol Officer Logan Barrett, according to a press release.

Officer Barrett has been with the department for two and a half years alongside Atos, a five-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd imported from the Czech Republic.

The new K9 teams began their training this year and completed certification on March 14, according to the city. But K9 units have been a part of the City of Lenoir Police Department for decades.

“Police canines are more than dogs, they’re hardworking members of our department,” Police Major Andy Wilson said. “They are highly trained to keep our communities safe, and they are valuable assets to the community.”

The teams frequently join the community for engagement and educational opportunities, according to the police department.

“You should ask for permission from our officers before approaching the dogs,” Major Wilson said. “If a handler gives you the OK, please follow their instructions. That will ensure everyone has a positive experience.”

WATCH: 7 students hurt in Lancaster County bus crash

7 students hurt in Lancaster County bus crash

©2025 Cox Media Group