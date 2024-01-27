Levine Museum of the New South creates new podcast

CHARLOTTE — The Levine Museum of the New South has created a new podcast.

Our New South debuted on Tuesday.

The museum said the goal is to examine the definition of a new south.

The conversation will also address how the region is evolving and dealing with those challenges.

Journalist Kevin Blackistone and Historian Dr. Robert Greene II will host the podcast.

