Lexington man arrested after undercover operation

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man was arrest in July for solicitation of a child by computer after an undercover operation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The operation targeted online predators, and Jackson Henderson was apprehended at his home. Following his arrest, he was processed into the Union County Detention Center, charged, and placed under a secured bond, which he later satisfied to secure his release.

Further investigation into Henderson’s online activities revealed his involvement in distributing and receiving child sexual abuse material. Consequently, he was charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Henderson was arrested again in Davidson County on these additional charges as part of the ongoing investigation.

“The Union County Sheriff’s Office will remain steadfast in identifying and apprehending online predators who seek to harm our children,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey. “These investigations take time, resources, and strong partnerships, but the safety of our children will always be our top priority.”

WATCH: Missionary wounded in Monroe shooting; two suspects flee scene

Missionary wounded in Monroe shooting; two suspects flee scene

©2025 Cox Media Group