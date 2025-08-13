Lincoln County confirms eighth rabies case

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services confirmed the county’s eighth rabies case of 2025 after a skunk tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

According to a release from the county, the incident occurred on Aug. 6 when a skunk chased a family dog onto a patio chair on Botany Trail. The skunk was captured and tested for rabies, with results confirming the infection almost a week later.

The dog involved in the incident received a rabies vaccination booster and is currently under a 45-day observation period.

Lincoln County Animal Services advises all pet owners to keep their animals’ rabies vaccinations up to date.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of vaccination opportunities through Lincoln County Animal Services and low-cost clinics. They say appointments for a 1-year rabies vaccination are available for $10 per pet.

Animal Services also warns against approaching or handling wildlife, as signs of rabies in animals can include unusual aggression, disorientation, and excessive salivation. Residents should report any sick or abnormal wildlife behavior to Animal Services.

