Lincoln County man charged with damage to state property

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County man has been charged with felony damage to real property after allegedly digging a large ditch beside a road in Vale.

Deputies say they responded to a call about a 70-foot-long, 2-foot-deep, and 2-foot-wide ditch dug beside the roadway on Tuesday off Jack Seagle Road.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office contacted the NCDOT to inform them of the situation. The following day, deputies returned to the site to meet with NCDOT representatives.

After investigating, Aaron Dale Upton, 55, was charged with felony damage to real property.

Upton was subsequently taken into custody and is being held without bond due to previous charges.

