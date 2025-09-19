Lincoln County warns residents of rabies threat after skunk tests positive

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County has confirmed its 13th rabies case of 2025 after a skunk tested positive for the virus.

A skunk was found inside a fenced area with a family dog on Plateau Road on Sept. 12.

The skunk was sent to the North Carolina State Laboratory for testing. Although there was no human exposure, the dog’s exposure was uncertain, prompting a booster rabies vaccination as a precaution.

Lincoln County Animal Services is collaborating with the State Public Health Veterinarian to analyze current and historical rabies cases in the area.

County officials encouraged residents to ensure their pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations. Lincoln County Animal Services offers 1-year rabies vaccinations for $10 per pet, and free vaccinations are available through October 3.

Signs of rabies in wild animals include unusual aggression or friendliness, disorientation, and excessive salivation. Residents are advised not to approach wildlife and to report any sick or abnormal animals to Animal Services.

On Tuesday, Channel 9’s Ken Lemon reported that rabid skunks were entering homes in Lincoln County through doggy doors.

This happened just last week in Cherryville, marking the 12th case of rabies in the county for the year.

WATCH: Rabid skunks get into people’s houses through doggy doors

Rabid skunks get into people’s houses through doggy doors

©2025 Cox Media Group