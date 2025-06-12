Local 7-year-old gets ‘new lease on life’ after new gene therapy

CHARLOTTE — A 7-year-old from Gastonia became the first child in the area to get a new gene therapy at Atrium Health after not even being able to stand on his own just a few months ago.

Lucas Solano was diagnosed with an incurable muscle disease at a young age. Something as simple as walking up stairs wasn’t possible for Salano before the therapy.

Lucas Solano Lucas Solano as a toddler. (WSOC.)

“When he was a baby, he was a toddler: completely normal, he would climb up the stairs, he crawled, he walked within normal age range, and then all of a sudden it was like he couldn’t play outside, he would ask for help to get upstairs,” Mother Maria Solano said.

Maria says her son was diagnosed with a muscle deterioration disease called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

However, Lucas’ life changed about six months ago. He was the first at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital to receive the new gene therapy that produces a missing protein that helps build muscle.

It’s changed his life completely.

“He has a whole new lease on life,” Maria Solano said.

The therapy is all about building muscle strength.

“The whole idea is that we are able to improve their muscle strength and be able to continue to walk for a longer period of time,” Dr. Urvi Desai said.

Desai said children diagnosed with the disease can lose their ability to walk in their teens and die young and says the new treatment is allowing Lucas to live his best life, doing things he loves.

“There’s always hope and he’s a testament to that, Sergio Solano, Lucas’ father, said.

Lucas received treatment in December. Atrium Health says since then, 5 more children have received it.

Atrium said three more children are set to get the therapy in August.

