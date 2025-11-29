Local businesses in Concord rally for Small Business Saturday after recent shooting

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord’s small businesses are rallying for support this weekend, just one week after a shooting at the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony left four people injured.

One adult and two juvenile suspects were identified shortly after.

The incident that took place last Friday has not deterred local business owners from encouraging the community to participate in Small Business Saturday. The event will feature over 50 vendors and aims to boost local commerce in the wake of last week’s violence.

“We have a lot of police presence in here. They check on us all throughout the day,” said Kimberly Jackson, owner of Decadence Popcorn. “So yeah, this is definitely safe to come by.”

During the shooting, some small businesses found themselves in the crossfire, while others provided shelter for families caught in the chaos. Despite the terrifying experience, the community has shown resilience.

Jackson expressed her confidence in the safety of the area. She noted that the day after the shooting, there was a large turnout for the parade.

She hopes that continues into this weekend.

“It’s important to shop small you know, this is people’s livelihoods. It’s their way of making the ends meet,” Jackson said.

Concord police have assured the public that the shooting was not a random act of violence. The suspects involved knew each other, and all have been identified.

As Concord prepares for the third annual Small Business Saturday, local business owners like Jackson remain optimistic about the community’s support.

