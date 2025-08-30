Local Claire’s stores closing amid bankruptcy

CHARLOTTE — Longtime jewelry retailer Claire’s is closing two stores in the Charlotte area and eight others across the state despite a buyer emerging to acquire the company amid its bankruptcy.

Claire’s, a jewelry and accessory store for pre-teens and teens headquartered in suburban Chicago, is closing stores in Charlotte’s Rivergate Shopping Center at 14141 Steele Creek Road and Gastonia’s Franklin Square at 2950 East Franklin Boulevard.

The other closures across the state include one store each in Cary, Morrisville, Burlington, Asheboro, Boone and Rocky Mount. Two Asheville locations also will close.

