CHARLOTTE — Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has died at age 76, leaving fans mourning at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Osbourne, who co-founded the influential band Black Sabbath in 1968, was known for his drug and alcohol-fueled antics on stage.

His death comes just weeks after reuniting with his bandmates for a farewell concert.

Charlotte radio personality Melanie Myers, who saw Osbourne live 11 times, described him as “the Elvis of heavy metal.”

Osbourne’s impact on the music world is undeniable, with Black Sabbath credited as pioneers of heavy metal music.

Myers emphasized the significance of his contribution, stating that without Black Sabbath, heavy metal music might not exist as it does today.

Osbourne’s performances were legendary, often characterized by his energetic presence.

He once said, “When I get on a stage, something takes over. My spirit becomes alive.”

Osbourne’s passing marks a significant loss for the music community, especially for fans of heavy metal, who continue to honor his legacy.

