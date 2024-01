Two local high schools are ringing in the New Year across the pond.

Lake Norman High School of Mooresville performed in the New Year’s Day Parade in London.

The band performed Dancing Queen by Abba.

However, they weren’t the only band that performed from our area.

The Catawba Ridge High School band from Fort Mill also performed.

They played Firework by Katy Perry.

VIDEO: ‘Really big deal’: Lake Norman HS marching band prepares to perform in London

