Local

Local stores closing after bankruptcy filing

By Charlotte Business Journal

Pictured is a Conn's HomePlus store in Orlando, Florida.

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Conn’s Inc. is closing several stores across the Charlotte market — for now — as it recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

ALSO READ: Embattled real estate company withdraws from bankruptcy process

Conn’s, which has been struggling with rising costs and declining sales, voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 23 and has released a list of 106 stores it’s initially closing across the U.S., although it laid out the possibility of a “full-chain liquidation.”

Among the 71 Conn’s stores on the closure list, two are in Charlotte and another is in Rock Hill.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Embattled real estate company withdraws from bankruptcy process

Embattled real estate company withdraws from bankruptcy process


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read