Local stores closing after bankruptcy filing

CHARLOTTE — Conn’s Inc. is closing several stores across the Charlotte market — for now — as it recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Conn’s, which has been struggling with rising costs and declining sales, voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 23 and has released a list of 106 stores it’s initially closing across the U.S., although it laid out the possibility of a “full-chain liquidation.”

Among the 71 Conn’s stores on the closure list, two are in Charlotte and another is in Rock Hill.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Embattled real estate company withdraws from bankruptcy process

Embattled real estate company withdraws from bankruptcy process





©2024 Cox Media Group