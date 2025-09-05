Long-awaited Publix store sets opening

CHARLOTTE — A long-planned grocery store in south Charlotte is set to open later this month.

Publix Super Markets Inc. will hold a grand opening for its 50,021-square-foot store at 7933 Providence Road on Sept. 20. That freestanding store is located near the corner of Providence and Pineville-Matthews roads, across from the Arboretum shopping center.

The Lakeland, Florida-based grocer first announced plans for the store in May 2021. It’s among several locations in the Charlotte area to open this year.

