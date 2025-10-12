Longtime Lake Norman bar to be shuttered

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A popular bar in downtown Cornelius is closing in January, signaling a big change ahead for the block it sits on.

Old Town Public House at 21314 Catawba Avenue announced recently on social media that it would be closing on January 11 “as this block prepares for a new chapter.” A redevelopment project called Mill’s Market, which will include apartments and commercial space, is slated for the southeast corner of Catawba Avenue and Meridian Street, as CBJ previously reported.

“Change is never easy, but here’s the thing we want you to always remember: with change comes the promise of fresh beginnings — new businesses, new stories, and new reasons for our community to gather right here in the heart of downtown,” the bar posted on Facebook and Instagram. “And while it’s hard to imagine these old walls coming down, we CHOOSE to see this as part of something bigger.”

Read more about what’s to come on CBJ’s website here.

