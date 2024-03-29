Loved ones, community honor educator Dr. Bertha Maxwell-Roddey

CHARLOTTE — Dr. Bertha Maxwell-Roddey, whose contribution to the community was vast, was honored Thursday during a celebration of life at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. She died on March 21 at the age of 93.
The Black educational pioneer led a white elementary school in Charlotte as one of the first Black principals.
She co-founded the Afro-American Cultural and Service Center, which is now known as the Harvey B. Gantt Center.
In the video at the top of this webpage, the contributions Maxwell-Roddey had to the community and her many accomplishments.
Memorials may be made to:
C. W. Kerry Scholarship Fund
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
3400 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC 28216
P. O. Box 6704
Hagerstown, MD 21741
Memo: Brain Cancer Research
Cards and letters for the family may be sent to:
Geraldine Sumter
Ferguson Chambers & Sumter, P.A.
P. O. Box 36486
Charlotte, NC 28486
or Tawanna Proctor at tmproctor65@gmail.com
VIDEO: Local leader Dr. Bertha Maxwell-Roddey dies at 93
©2024 Cox Media Group