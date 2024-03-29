Loved ones, community honor educator Dr. Bertha Maxwell-Roddey

CHARLOTTE — Dr. Bertha Maxwell-Roddey, whose contribution to the community was vast, was honored Thursday during a celebration of life at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. She died on March 21 at the age of 93.

The Black educational pioneer led a white elementary school in Charlotte as one of the first Black principals.

She co-founded the Afro-American Cultural and Service Center, which is now known as the Harvey B. Gantt Center.

Memorials may be made to:

C. W. Kerry Scholarship Fund

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

3400 Beatties Ford Road

Charlotte, NC 28216

American Cancer Society

P. O. Box 6704

Hagerstown, MD 21741

Memo: Brain Cancer Research

Cards and letters for the family may be sent to:

Geraldine Sumter

Ferguson Chambers & Sumter, P.A.

P. O. Box 36486

Charlotte, NC 28486

or Tawanna Proctor at tmproctor65@gmail.com

