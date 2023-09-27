Loved ones plant tree in honor of slain Charlotte woman Allisha Watts

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Wednesday marks what would have been Allisha Watts’ 40th birthday.

Loved ones planted a memorial tree in her honor near her hometown in Moore County.

She was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home in Charlotte’s University City in July.

Investigators found her body in Montgomery County in August.

Her boyfriend, James Dunmore, was charged with her murder.

Watts’ friends said the memorial brings positivity to a difficult day.

“I know she’s smiling,” said friend Learen Blue. “I know she’s laughing. I know she’s, you know, joking, but I just think that her heart would just be open with joy.”

Watts’ friends and family members are planning a 40th birthday celebration in her honor this weekend.

