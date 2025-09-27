Lowes Foods’ newest store here nears opening

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Lowes Foods is prepping for its Indian Land debut next month. The Winston-Salem-based grocer says its store at The Exchange will open at 8 a.m. on Oct. 9.

The store is at 2230 Daisy Lane, along the U.S. Highway 521 corridor.

It is the anchor tenant of that mixed-use project, which includes 400 apartments, 320 townhomes and 115,000 square feet of commercial space. Crosland Southeast is leading the development.

