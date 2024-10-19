Luxury retailer opens first NC store here

CHARLOTTE — Global luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has found a home at SouthPark mall.

Its 3,961-square-foot store opened there today, marking the Paris-based brand’s first location in North Carolina.

Expect the latest in Balenciaga’s men’s and women’s offerings. The couture collection features ready-to-wear items, shoes, bags, accessories, eyeware and jewelry.

Think Balenciaga socks, starting at $125, or a bomber leather jacket for $8,790.

