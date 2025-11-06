Lynn Shue, former chairman of Cabarrus County Board of Education, passes away

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Lynn Shue, a respected public servant and community leader in Cabarrus County, passed away on Nov. 5.

Shue’s career in public service spanned decades, during which he served on the Cabarrus County Board of Education, including as Chairman, and was elected to the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners in 2014.

Throughout his career, Lynn Shue was known for his integrity, compassion, and dedication to the people of Cabarrus County.

His leadership on the Board of Education helped guide the county’s educational system through significant growth and change.

Elected to the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners in 2014, Shue joined at a pivotal moment in the county’s history.

His calm and thoughtful approach contributed to the county’s success and reputation as a model for others across North Carolina.

Despite undergoing both a heart transplant and a kidney transplant, Shue continued to serve his community with energy and purpose.

Even as he faced new medical challenges in recent years, he remained deeply engaged in community discussions and decision-making.

Shue’s faith in God guided his actions and decisions, and he was often described as honorable, compassionate, and wise by his colleagues.

His passing is a significant loss to the Cabarrus County community.

VIDEO: Joseph Wilson Jr., first Black officer in Mecklenburg County, dies

Joseph Wilson Jr., first Black officer in Mecklenburg County, dies

©2025 Cox Media Group