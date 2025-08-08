Machete-wielding robber arrested after Salisbury gas station heist, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was arrested after robbing a Salisbury Circle K gas station armed with a machete on Friday, police say.

According to a release from the Salisbury Police Department, police were told 31-year-old Rudolph Alfredo Smith Jr. entered the store around 3:45 a.m. and demanded money from the associates.

He was given money and then fled the scene in a car. Police were able to use surveillance footage to identify the suspect and his vehicle.

They located his vehicle off Bringle Ferry Road and arrested him.

Rudolph Smith Mugshot

Smith was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center with no bond.

