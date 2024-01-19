Major League Rugby announces new club in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Professional rugby is coming to Charlotte.

Major League Rugby announced on Friday that a new expansion club is being launched in Charlotte for the upcoming 2024 season.

The new team is called N.C. Anthem Rugby Carolina, and games will be played at American Legion Memorial Stadium near Uptown Charlotte.

The league has 12 teams competing in the 2024 season. Carolina will play against teams in Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New Orleans, San Diego, Seattle, and more.

According to MLR, Anthem RC will also serve as a development club for the USA Eagles, the national men’s rugby team, ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

USA Rugby CEO Ross Young said in a statement: “This remarkable collaboration between MLR, USA Rugby and World Rugby is an inspiring example of progress we can look forward to as rugby in America begins a new trajectory. The Charlotte program provides a truly unique opportunity for accelerated development with USA Rugby High Performance while continuing to bolster MLR as a key pathway for the USA Men’s Eagles.”

MLR says the club’s inaugural roster will feature players from other teams in the league.

Anthem RC’s first game is set for March 3 in Charlotte against the New England Free Jacks. You can see the full schedule and buy tickets at this link.

