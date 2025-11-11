‘Makes my day’: Marine honors fellow veterans with handmade quilts at Matthews hospital

MATTHEWS, N.C. — At Matthews Medical Center one man is honoring those who served in a deeply personal way.

United States Marine Corps veteran and volunteer, Kevin Krantz, is part of Novant Health’s Veterans Rounding Program. This Veterans Day, he delivered handmade quilts and blankets to veterans in need.

“It’s their day, and they don’t really get to celebrate it much, so being here and giving them a little human connection is going to make a big difference,” Krantz told Channel 9’s Miana Massey.

Every visit is a reminder that sometimes the smallest gestures can leave the biggest impact, and for patients, a simple thank you can mean everything.

“I spent 6 years in the military, and it’s nice that somebody respects the fact that you donated that much of your life to the country,” one veteran, Bill Woods, said.

Krantz is giving back to those who’ve already given so much. He says behind every patient is a different story, rooted in the same pride and service.

“Talking to veterans always makes my day, finding out what they went through,” Krantz said. “We have a lot of similar stories, but we also have entirely different stories.”

Krantz says it’s a chance to remind these heroes that they are never forgotten, and to say thank you, not just on Veterans Day, but every day.

“I’m totally surprised,” Woods said. “I was expecting to come to the hospital, and it was something negative, and it turned out to be something positive.”

