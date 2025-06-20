Man accused of armed robbery and assault at Morganton home arrested

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Joseph Carl Rhubright was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery after an incident at a Morganton residence.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 4986 Duckworth Cir Trl #2, where Rhubright allegedly assaulted a resident, accusing them of theft, before stealing $20 and a tablet.

The victim reported that Rhubright, whom they allowed into their home, pushed them to the ground and threatened them with a kitchen knife.

After the assault, Rhubright fled the scene with the stolen items.

Emergency Medical Services evaluated the victim, who declined further treatment.

Joseph Carl Rhubright

Rhubright was located and served with two outstanding warrants.

He appeared before a Magistrate and was given a $50,000 secured bond. His next court date is set for Monday.

VIDEO: Police search for armed robbery suspect, endangered teen in Catawba County

Police search for armed robbery suspect, endangered teen in Catawba County

©2025 Cox Media Group