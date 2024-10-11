Man accused of murdering mother in Chester County, deputies say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting early Friday morning, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 12 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Columbia Road.

At the home, deputies found a woman inside who had been shot. That woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation identified Breon Feaster as a suspect in this case.

According to deputies, Feaster left the home after killing his mother with a shotgun.

Feaster was arrested after a short pursuit and taken to Chester County Detention Center.

He is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to deputies.

