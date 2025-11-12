Local

Man accused of paying teen for sex, faces human trafficking charges

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
YORK COUNTY, N.C. — A Fayetteville man is being held in the York County jail without bond after being charged with human trafficking and sex crimes.

The Rock Hill Police Department believes Yasser Alssiady met a 16-year-old at a business on Herlong Avenue last month.

Alssiady is then accused of recruiting the teen into sex, according to the Rock Hill Herald.

He allegedly paid for sex acts, a rental car, and other modes of transportation.

