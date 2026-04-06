Man accused of poisoning family with eye drops pleads not guilty to witness intimidation charges

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of killing his wife with eye drops, setting a helicopter on fire and staging his own kidnapping pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning.
Josh Hunsucker’s plea is for witness intimidation charges. He also requested the trial be held outside Gaston County.
Prosecutors say Hunsucker was harassing his late wife Stacy’s family years after her death in 2018.
Prosecutors claim Josh Hunsucker poured a deadly dose of eye drops in her drink, so he could collect life insurance money. They also say he tried to do the same to the then 11-year-old daughter he and Stacy shared.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Man accused of poisoning family with eye drops in court for bond hearing
- Prosecutors: Man accused of poisoning wife with eye drops tried to do same to daughter
- Suspect accused of poisoning wife and daughter will stay behind bars for now
- Mount Holly man accused of killing wife with eyedrops allegedly kidnapped, sources say
- Family claims man accused of poisoning wife used insurance money to live lavish lifestyle
- Man charged in wife’s murder was on helicopter forced to land due to arson, officials say
- Man accused of killing wife with eye drops charged with setting fire on medical helicopter
In 2023, Hunsucker was accused of using zip ties in a staged kidnapping and claiming his in-laws injected him with an unknown substance.
In 2024, a judge revoked his bond on the murder charge after the witness intimidation accusation.
VIDEO: Man accused of poisoning family with eye drops in court for bond hearing
©2026 Cox Media Group