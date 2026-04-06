Man accused of poisoning family with eye drops pleads not guilty to witness intimidation charges

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of killing his wife with eye drops, setting a helicopter on fire and staging his own kidnapping pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning.

Josh Hunsucker’s plea is for witness intimidation charges. He also requested the trial be held outside Gaston County.

Prosecutors say Hunsucker was harassing his late wife Stacy’s family years after her death in 2018.

Prosecutors claim Josh Hunsucker poured a deadly dose of eye drops in her drink, so he could collect life insurance money. They also say he tried to do the same to the then 11-year-old daughter he and Stacy shared.

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In 2023, Hunsucker was accused of using zip ties in a staged kidnapping and claiming his in-laws injected him with an unknown substance.

In 2024, a judge revoked his bond on the murder charge after the witness intimidation accusation.

VIDEO: Man accused of poisoning family with eye drops in court for bond hearing

Man accused of poisoning family with eye drops in court for bond hearing

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