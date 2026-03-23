Man accused of posing as DOT worker, breaking into home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of posing as a Department of Transportation worker and breaking into someone’s home.

Mooresville police arrested Tommy Small Jr. in January on drug charges.

The Mooresville Police Department and the Davie County Sheriff’s Office connected Small to a December 2025 break-in after investigators looked at arrest records.

Small and an accomplice posed as DOT workers and offered to fix a driveway, police said. However, they made the victims go to a separate location to pay them.

The suspects returned to the house before the owners got back, broke in, and stole $20,000 worth of valuable items.

Small is expected in court this week.

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