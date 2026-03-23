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Man accused of posing as DOT worker, breaking into home

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
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MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of posing as a Department of Transportation worker and breaking into someone’s home.

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Mooresville police arrested Tommy Small Jr. in January on drug charges.

The Mooresville Police Department and the Davie County Sheriff’s Office connected Small to a December 2025 break-in after investigators looked at arrest records.

Small and an accomplice posed as DOT workers and offered to fix a driveway, police said. However, they made the victims go to a separate location to pay them.

The suspects returned to the house before the owners got back, broke in, and stole $20,000 worth of valuable items.

Small is expected in court this week.

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