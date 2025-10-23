Man accused of preying on juveniles in North Carolina rodeo community

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Iredell County say a 33-year-old man used his connections in the rodeo community to sexually assault juveniles for months.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced that Shane Dalton York is facing multiple felony charges, including human trafficking, statutory rape, and indecent liberties with a minor.

Deputies say York “used his involvement with the rodeo community to form relationships with the juvenile victims.”

Investigators say the assaults happened between January and October this year. When detectives started looking into the allegations, they found more victims in Stokes County and Davidson County.

York was arrested at his home in Stokes County, and he confessed to the crimes during a police interview, the sheriff’s office said.

Shane Dalton York

York is being held in the Davidson County Detention Center on a $3 million bond for charges from all three counties.

We’re working on get more details on this case, check back for updates.

(VIDEO: 2 arrested in connection with Vietnam War veteran’s homicide)

2 arrested in connection with Vietnam War veteran's homicide

©2025 Cox Media Group