Man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile in Boone

BOONE, N.C. — A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile last month, according to the Boone Police Department.

Police said they received reports about the incident on April 26.

An investigation later determined that the victim of the assault was a juvenile.

Joshua Lynn Suit, 37, was later arrested in connection with this case.

Joshua Lynn Suit

According to police, Suit has been charged with two counts of felony statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult.

He is being held at the Watauga County Detention Center without bond until his court date.

