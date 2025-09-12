Man accused of shooting firefighters bonds out of jail

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Timothy Hayden, the man accused of shooting at two Ellerbe firefighters, bonded out of jail on Wednesday.

Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said one of the shots hit firemen Jerry Shepard in the leg. The incident happened in the early morning hours on Labor Day after firefighters responded to a tripped alarm call.

On Tuesday, Channel 9’s Gina Esposito was in a Richmond County courtroom when the judge gave Hayden a $880,000 secured bond on charges assault on emergency personnel, assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury and resisting a public officer.

Firefighters from across Richmond County, including Jerry Shepard, advocated for Hayden to remain in jail without bond.

Hayden’s defense attorney said once he bonded out, he would be entering a rehab program for alcoholism.

In court, Hayden’s attorney said he was drunk when he fired shots toward firefighters on Sept. 1.

VIDEO: Richmond County firefighters outraged over bond granted to suspect