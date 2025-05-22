Man accused of stabbing victim multiple times at Statesville mini mart

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 31-year-old suspect is accused of stabbing someone multiple times Wednesday morning at a mini mart, Statesville police said.

The victim was injured so badly, they had to be airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for further treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The alleged stabbing happened at about 11:40 a.m. inside a business at 2580 block of Davie Avenue.

Investigators said Jordan Austin Reid, of Statesville, got into an altercation with the victim in the mini mart, according to witnesses and surveillance footage.

Reid stabbed the victim several times, who tried to run from him and the assault continued in the parking lot.

The victim collapsed in the roadway and traffic was detoured because of the extensive crime scene.

Reid returned to the Hallmark Inn where he was taken into custody without incident.

Officers retrieved the weapon and other evidence tied to the crime.

The victim, who was not identified, remains in critical but stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

