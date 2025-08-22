Man accused of stealing $100K worth of sunglasses in Charlotte arrested, police say

CHARLOTTE — A man has been taken into custody after being accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of sunglasses in a matter of weeks.

Police said Jeffery Henderson is connected to at least six break-ins that began in August.

The crimes occurred at different clothing and eyewear stores across Charlotte.

In one of those crimes, police said Henderson made off with more than $70,000 worth of sunglasses.

