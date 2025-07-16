Man accused of stealing from Walmart bites officer, tries to grab gun

CHARLOTTE — A man has been placed in custody after stealing items from a Walmart and assaulting an officer during his arrest.

On July 12, officers were notified that a man, Victor Roberts, had stolen over $200 worth of merchandise from the Walmart located on Wilkinson Boulevard. When police arrived at the scene, Roberts refused to get out of his car. Roberts said he had a gun in the vehicle and that he was going to shoot officers.

Officers then pulled Roberts from the car and continued to give him commands to stop resisting, but he did not comply. During the struggle, Roberts repeatedly told one of the officers he would shoot him. He continued to reach for the officer’s firearm and also managed to bite the left arm and hand of the officer. Roberts left bite marks and scratches on the officer during the assault.

After Roberts had been placed in custody, officers found a glass pipe, consistent with that used to inject cocaine into a person’s system, in his vehicle.

