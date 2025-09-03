Man arrested after firing at police in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man was arrested after firing a gun at police officers responding to a shots-fired call in northeast Charlotte late Tuesday night.

It happened on the 400 block of North Tryon Street shortly after 10:30 p.m.

At the scene, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they found shell casings and heard additional shots.

Officers then received a description of the suspect from a witness and began searching the area.

They located the suspect, Lance Wade Graham, 36, standing in the doorway of a nearby hotel.

As officers approached, Graham pointed a firearm at them and discharged it in their direction.

Officers issued verbal commands, leading Graham to drop the weapon and comply with their orders.

Graham was arrested and charged with three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill. He is being held in custody by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact detectives at 704-432-8477.

