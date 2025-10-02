Man arrested after leading troopers on 100+ mph chase

Vaughn Paul Mitchell III was arrested after leading the NC State Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase across multiple counties on Tuesday night.

The chase began at approximately 10:30 p.m. when Mitchell, 34, of Claremont, failed to stop at a license checkpoint on NC Highway 16 near Shell Hollar Road because he did not have identification, troopers said.

Mitchell’s vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, was pursued by troopers as it traveled through Alexander County, Iredell County, and onto Interstate 40, reaching speeds over 100 mph.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle struck stop sticks deployed by troopers at mile marker 133 on I-40, disabling the car.

Mitchell was taken into custody without incident on the NC 16 ramp at mile marker 132.

A female passenger in the vehicle was not charged or taken into custody.

Mitchell faces multiple charges, including felony flee to elude, aggressive driving, and carrying a concealed weapon, troopers said.

He was also served with three outstanding warrants and is being held at the Catawba County Detention Center with a $125,001 bond.

His vehicle was seized under North Carolina’s “Run and You’re Done” law, which allows for the seizure of vehicles used to flee law enforcement.

Mitchell’s arrest and the charges he faces highlight the serious consequences of attempting to evade law enforcement in North Carolina.

