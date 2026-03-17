Man arrested for arson in Troutman gas station restroom

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A 47-year-old Taylorsville man was arrested Thursday for allegedly setting a fire inside an occupied gas station in Troutman.

Richard Allan Ferguson faces a felony charge of burning a commercial structure while occupied.

Richard Allan Ferguson

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at the Pilot Travel Center located along Charlotte Highway.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at 1:40 a.m. to assist the Troutman Fire Department with a fire they determined had been intentionally set inside a stall in the men’s restroom.

Investigators reviewed evidence recovered from the scene, including video surveillance footage from the travel center, leading authorities to identify Ferguson as the suspect in the case.

Following the investigation, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Ferguson on March 12. He was located and taken into custody in Alexander County on the outstanding warrant.

He’s currently being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

VIDEO: Town of Matthews employee charged with arson, investigation ongoing

Town of Matthews employee charged with arson, investigation ongoing

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