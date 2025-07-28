Man arrested, charged in shooting of 2 men working on home renovations

SHELBY, N.C. — Lamar Eskridge has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder following a shooting in Shelby that injured two workers, the Shelby Star reported.

The incident occurred in February on Blanton Street, where two workers were renovating a home when they were injured in the shooting.

Eskridge is a convicted felon, and police are still searching for a motive behind the shooting.

