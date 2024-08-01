Man arrested, charged in Uptown shooting that killed 1, injured 3

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that officers arrested Laquan Hoe, 31, Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in June in Uptown.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Four people were shot at about 2 a.m. on June 8 on North Tryon Street near West 10th Street.

A fight over getting into a business is what led to the quadruple shooting, CMPD said.

Aundrey Brown Jr., 30, died a month later on July 8. The three other victims didn’t have life-threatening injuries.

Laquan Hoe

Hoe was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder.

