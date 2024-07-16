Police: Man dies 1 months after he, 3 others shot in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man died after he and three other people were shot in Uptown Charlotte last month, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Officers were called on June 8 around 2 a.m. to a business on North Tryon Street near West 10th Street. Outside the building, they found four people who had been shot: Two males and two females.

Detectives said surveillance video showed a verbal and physical fight outside the business after a group of people were denied entry. Last month, police said that argument happened before a man went to his car, retrieved a gun, returned to the area, and started shooting.

That man then left the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

All four victims were taken to the hospital. Three of them did not have life-threatening injuries. But one of the victims, 30-year-old Aundrey Brown Jr., had life-threatening injuries that led to his death on July 8, police said.

Police said the shooting investigation has now turned into a homicide case. They did not share any additional information about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

