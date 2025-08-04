Man arrested for deadly shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Steven Downing Jr., 29, has been arrested and charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon following a deadly shooting in south Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified Downing in connection to the investigation after a shooting occurred on Saturday, shortly before midnight.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 6200 block of South Boulevard near Archdale Drive, where they discovered the victim, Stephen Jerome Carroll II, 39, with a gunshot wound.

Carroll was transported by MEDIC to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

CMPD detectives conducted an investigation, leading to the identification and arrest of Downing.

Downing was taken to the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) for an interview with detectives before being transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s next of kin has been notified of his death.

