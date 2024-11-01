Student caught recording women in bathroom at UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — UNC Charlotte campus police arrested student Luke Castaneros, 18, after they said he went into the women’s bathroom in Colvard North and recorded them using the restroom.

“Honestly, in today’s world, nothing like that is surprising anymore,” said Avery Flynn, a UNC Charlotte student. “It’s still incredibly disappointing.”

Someone caught Castaneros and called the police, according to the university’s police log. He allegedly confessed to officers.

The police department uses a sophisticated camera system across campus to help identify and catch suspects.

Despite that, many students feel it’s important to take safety and security into their own hands.

“Bathrooms are kind of a scary place because there (are) a bunch of stalls and I always look to see if there (are) people in the stalls,” said Sophia Diciaula, a student.

“You have to be aware of your surroundings and be ready for anything. It’s a sad reality,” said Amira Hartman, a student.

School officials would not get into specifics about the case but said, typically, a suspect would be suspended immediately.

Castaneros had his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon. He was given a $50,000 unsecured bond for felony secret peeping.

If he comes back on campus, he will be arrested for trespassing.

