Man charged in shooting that hit cars, apartment

LONG VIEW, N.C. — Daniel Perez has been charged in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month on the 200 block of 22nd St SW.

The shooting incident involved gunfire striking several vehicles and an apartment, with a round hitting the apartment within feet of where an innocent bystander was sleeping. However, no injuries were reported.

The Long View Police Department responded to the scene, collecting multiple items of evidence and conducting numerous interviews as part of their investigation.

Perez has been charged with discharging a weapon on occupied property and possession of a machine gun in connection with this case.

He was taken into custody on March 25 and is held in the Catawba County Detention Facility under no bond, according to police.

His first court appearance is scheduled for March 26.

The investigation remains ongoing, and more charges are anticipated. Authorities are urging anyone with additional information to contact the Long View Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (828) 327-2343.

