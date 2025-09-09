Man charged with murder, armed robbery in Uptown shooting

CHARLOTTE — A man is now facing murder and robbery charges after a deadly encounter that police say started as a violent theft.

Authorities have charged Dontae Jerome Harrison with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of Demarcus Gerald on Dec. 7, 2024.

According to court documents, Harrison and others conspired to commit the robbery and threatened the victims with a .40 caliber handgun. Investigators say the stolen items included about $500 in cash, clothing, a Louis Vuitton bag, a Neiman Marcus bag, and two ounces of marijuana.

Police say that during the crime, Gerald’s life was put in immediate danger — and prosecutors allege Harrison ultimately killed him “with malice.”

Harrison is being held on the murder charge as the investigation continues.

